Iraq - Aid

By Michele Kelemen
Published November 27, 2002 at 12:00 AM EST

Private relief organizations are increasingly alarmed by their inability to plan for the consequences of war in Iraq. By some estimates, there are one million internally displaced people in the country. Many will need care. Before the conflicts in Kosovo and Afghanistan, NGOs had staff and supplies in neighboring countries and could quickly mobilize those resources to help civilians caught up the fighting. But U.S. restrictions against NGO operations in Iraq and neighboring Iran have made contingency planning difficult in that region. NPR's Michele Kelemen reports from Washington.

