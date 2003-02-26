Web Site for Military Brats

NPR's Melanie Peeples reports from Birmingham, Al., that an Internet site has become a way for so-called "military brats" to reconnect to childhood friends and sweethearts.

The children of those serving in the military often spend their childhood moving from one base to another. Staying in touch through these countless relocations can be difficult.

So far, about 60,000 of the millions of military brats have registered on the site searching for former friends and acquaintances.

