Vice President Dick Cheney has been under scrutiny for his ties to Halliburton, where he was once CEO. Halliburton won $7 billion in no-bid contracts in Iraq. Cheney has said he has not influenced those deals. In this week's The New Yorker magazine, writer Jane Mayer examines the confluence of Cheney's corporate and public careers. Hear Mayer and NPR's Bob Edwards.

Copyright 2004 NPR