© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bam: Images of an Earthquake's Survivors

By Steve Inskeep
Published February 14, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

When news came of a devastating earthquake in Bam, Iran, Kvon Behpour knew he had to do something. The Connecticut-based photographer caught the first available flight to his homeland soon after the Dec. 26 quake and started shooting.

"I went to Bam primarily to see if I could help… and to tell the stories of those lost," Behpour says. "Once there, I realized what the real story was: it was not the 30,000 dead, but the 70,000 left behind."

His images of Bam tell a story of devastation, loss, courage, and determination. NPR's Steve Inskeep speaks to Behpour about his recent photos from Bam in the aftermath of the earthquake and about the devastation of the 70,000 residents who remain.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep