A Conversation with Malcolm X's Grandson

In a prison interview, the grandson of slain civil rights leader Malcolm X speaks about his own ambitions. Malcolm Shabazz, who is serving time for attempted armed robbery, also discusses the death of his grandmother in a fire he caused when he was 12. NPR's Juan Williams reports.

"I do want to follow in the footsteps of my grandfather, but I'm not going to take the same exact route," says Shabazz, who is now 19.

