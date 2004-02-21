A Recipe for Mexican Hot Chocolate

Below is David Guas' recipe for Mexican hot chocolate. Guas is the executive pastry chef for Ceiba Restaurant in Washington, D.C.

Ingredients

2/3 cup milk

1 cup heavy whipping cream

4 oz. semisweet chocolate, chopped

1/8 of a vanilla bean

2/3 of a cinnamon stick

1/3 tsp. almond extract

Directions

Combine milk, cream, cinnamon sticks and vanilla in a 1 quart stainless steel pot and bring mixture to a boil. Have prepared chocolate in a mixing bowl. Allow the heated liquid to steep (rest off the heat) for 5 minutes, then pour over the top of the chopped chocolate. Stir the chocolate mixture until the chocolate is completely melted and smooth.

Pour the warm mixture through a strainer and it is ready to serve. Serve immediately or refrigerate. To reheat, place chocolate mixture in a 2 quart stainless steel pot on low heat -- do not let sit, or it will burn. Stir mixture until warm. Immediately serve and place in 4 oz. portions with a dollop of slightly sweetened, softly whipped cream and a light dusting of cinnamon.

Serves four.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.