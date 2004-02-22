© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Nader Explains Reasons for 2004 Run

By Steve Inskeep
Published February 22, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

Consumer advocate Ralph Nader announces that he will run for president. Nader, who ran for president in 2000 on the Green Party ticket, says he will run as an independent.

Nader's decision causes ripples in the political world, where many still attribute his 2000 candidacy with splitting support for Al Gore's campaign against George W. Bush.

In the 2004 race, Nader pledges not to run as a spoiler, but as an outside choice, an alternative to the candidates from the two main parties.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Nation & World
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
See stories by Steve Inskeep