Nellie McKay, Live in Studio 4A

Singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, 19, has been compared to both Doris Day and Eminem. And throw in a bit of Billie Holiday for good measure. Her debut CD, Get Away From Me, includes jazz, rap, blues, Latin, rock and more, reflecting her eclectic life -- she was born in London and grew up in Harlem.

There's a definite air of confidence in her songs, which she attributes to the social tensions of growing up. "You know, if I can survive marching band, I can survive anything," she tells NPR's Bob Edwards during a performance chat in Studio 4A.

