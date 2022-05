A relatively new drug, Buprenorphine, allows almost immediate and painless withdrawal from heroin. Doctors say the drug is especially helpful for people early on in addiction. It removes the craving for heroin, and the addict is then gradually taken off the drug. NPR's Patricia Neighmond reports in the conclusion to a five-part series on heroin in America.

