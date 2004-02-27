Sofia Coppola at Age 5

/ /

As the 76th Academy Awards approached, we unearthed a gem from the Lost and Found Sound archives from 1977 -- a home recording of 5-year-old Sofia Coppola. Coppola was interviewed by her father, Oscar winner Francis Ford Coppola, who asks his daughter to talk to her future adult self. Sofia, who was up for two awards, for Lost in Translation, a movie she wrote and directed. She was the first American woman ever nominated for a best-director Oscar.

She ultimately she won the Oscar for best original screenplay.

The piece was produced by The Kitchen Sisters (Nikki Silva and Davia Nelson) with Laura Folger. It was broadcast on All Things Considered

