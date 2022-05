Washington D.C. video store clerks Adam Robinson and Scott Mueller have had enough of utterly depressing movies winning big at the Oscars.

And while The Lord of the Rings may be the favorite for best film this year, there are plenty of glum choices throughout the Academy's many categories, from Monster to House of Sand and Fog.

NPR's Neda Ulaby asked the pair to give their take on this year's Oscar race.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.