TSA Defends Cupcake Confiscation Case

Published January 10, 2012 at 6:43 AM EST

DAVID GREENE, HOST:

Good morning. I'm David Greene. The Transportation Security Administration is defending its decision to confiscate a frosted cupcake. Last month, a passenger was traveling with the baked treat packed into a jar filled with icing - too much icing, the TSA said. Yesterday in its blog, the agency explained that icing counts as a gel and some gels can be used to make explosives. Now, as a rule, it says passengers may fly with cupcakes, but they should expect additional screening. This is MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

