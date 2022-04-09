Cornwall or Cape Cod?
You may think you know the place in which you live. You may think you can identify it at a glance. But really... can you? Here's our visual test. And fair warning: don't go into this swaggering. It's not going to be easy.
Answers and photo credits at the bottom of the page. No peeking!
This special Quiz is part of our Falmouth-to-Falmouth radio collaboration, connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod. Find out more and listen to the program here.
Can a video really fool you? The first 2/3 of these videos could be from the same coast...
Here's a split-screen image. Which half is which?
Make your best guess!
A. Boats at dock (below)
B. View through trees (below)
C. Sailboats at dock (below)
D. Beach view (below)
E. To the end of the land (below)
F. To the end of the land, again (below)
G. Boats at anchor (below)
H. Distant vista (below)
I. In the harbor (below)
J. Across the water (below)
ANSWERS:
TOP VIDEO: Castle Beach, Cornwall. Credit: Simon Neild
BELOW VIDEO: Nobska Beach, Cape Cod. Credit: Steve Junker
SPLITSCREEN: Cape Cod | Cornwall Photos: Jenny Junker, Simon Neild
A. Boats at dock - Provincetown, Cape Cod. Photo: Steve Junker
B. View through trees - Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Cape Cod. Photo: Steve Junker
C. Sailboats at dock - Penryn, Cornwall. Photo: Simon Neild
D. Beach view - Cape Cod National Seashore. Photo: Steve Junker
E. To the end of the land - Lizard Point, Cornwall Photo: Kernowfile, tinyurl.com/39tnpthc, CC2.0
F. To the end of the land, again - Penikese Island, Cape Cod Photo: Steve Junker
G. Boats at anchor - St. Ives, Cornwall Kernowfile, bit.ly/3NYkAhC, CC2.0
H. Distant vista - Dave Hilditch Photograph, Fading Light, CC2.0
I. In the harbor - St. Ives, Cornwall, Kernowfile, bit.ly/3LRpXx7
J. Across the water - Elizabeth Islands and Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod Photo: Steve Junker