Cornwall or Cape Cod?

CAI
Published April 9, 2022 at 1:59 AM EDT
Quiz logo 1.png

You may think you know the place in which you live. You may think you can identify it at a glance. But really... can you? Here's our visual test. And fair warning: don't go into this swaggering. It's not going to be easy.

Answers and photo credits at the bottom of the page. No peeking!

This special Quiz is part of our Falmouth-to-Falmouth radio collaboration, connecting Cornwall to Cape Cod. Find out more and listen to the program here.

thin_line-lite.png

Can a video really fool you? The first 2/3 of these videos could be from the same coast...

Cornwall or Cape Cod?
Cornwall or Cape Cod?
thin_line-lite.png

Here's a split-screen image. Which half is which?

Montage 1.gif
Which half is which?
thin_line-lite.png

Make your best guess!
A. Boats at dock (below)

IMG_0661.jpeg
credit below
/

B. View through trees (below)

IMG_1133.jpeg
credit below
/

C. Sailboats at dock (below)

F4.JPG
credit below
/

D. Beach view (below)

IMG_1421.jpeg
credit below
/

E. To the end of the land (below)

51850504065_00ef29aba5_c.jpg
credit below
/

F. To the end of the land, again (below)

IMG_1608.jpeg
credit below
/

G. Boats at anchor (below)

51864386447_cffe664a66_c.jpg
Credit below
/

H. Distant vista (below)

51388184346_72496e7939_c.jpg
credit below
/

I. In the harbor (below)

48687935867_4f50cec9b0_c.jpg
credit below
/

J. Across the water (below)

IMG_2082.jpeg
credit below
/

thin_line-lite.png

ANSWERS:

TOP VIDEO: Castle Beach, Cornwall. Credit: Simon Neild
BELOW VIDEO: Nobska Beach, Cape Cod. Credit: Steve Junker

SPLITSCREEN: Cape Cod | Cornwall Photos: Jenny Junker, Simon Neild

A. Boats at dock - Provincetown, Cape Cod. Photo: Steve Junker
B. View through trees - Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, Cape Cod. Photo: Steve Junker
C. Sailboats at dock - Penryn, Cornwall. Photo: Simon Neild
D. Beach view - Cape Cod National Seashore. Photo: Steve Junker
E. To the end of the land - Lizard Point, Cornwall Photo: Kernowfile, tinyurl.com/39tnpthc, CC2.0
F. To the end of the land, again - Penikese Island, Cape Cod Photo: Steve Junker
G. Boats at anchor - St. Ives, Cornwall Kernowfile, bit.ly/3NYkAhC, CC2.0
H. Distant vista - Dave Hilditch Photograph, Fading Light, CC2.0
I. In the harbor - St. Ives, Cornwall, Kernowfile, bit.ly/3LRpXx7
J. Across the water - Elizabeth Islands and Martha's Vineyard, Cape Cod Photo: Steve Junker


Falmouth to Falmouth