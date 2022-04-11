If life gives you lemons, make lemonade and sell it to help animals in need

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. If life gives you lemons, you make lemonade and then sell it to help animals in need. At least, that's what Ben Miller did. Ben is a 9-year-old cat lover from Boise, Idaho, who, a couple of years ago, opened a stand to sell lemonade, cookies and dog treats. So far, he's raised almost $2,000 for the Idaho Humane Society. The third-grader tells KTBB he wants to make animals happy, and he's already planning next year's fundraiser.