Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. For two months, the company Cruise has been operating self-driving taxis in San Francisco. Even so, it was a surprise for the police officer who pulled over a Chevy with its lights out, only to find no one behind the wheel. Then the bot bolted and seemed to get away, only to stop again down the road. Cruise says it was a planned maneuver. The robocab was just looking for a safe place to stop. Still, the officer brought backup before approaching a second time. It's MORNING EDITION.