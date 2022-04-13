Falmouth to Falmouth: Press
Here you'll find some of the press coverage of CAI's radio collaboration with SourceFM, in Falmouth, UK.
Current Magazine:
Collaboration between Cape Cod, British stations reveals similar challenges faced by coastal communities
Interview:
BBC Cornwall — SourceFM's Simon Neild visits BBC Cornwall to talk about putting together the trans-Atlantic collaboration.
BBC Radio Cornwall interview.mp3
Interview:
CAI's Mindy Todd speaks with News Director Steve Junker and reporter Eve Zuckoff about the origins of the radio collaboration project.
fal-to-fal-mindy-steve-eve.mp3