Falmouth to Falmouth: Press

CAI
Published April 13, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT

Here you'll find some of the press coverage of CAI's radio collaboration with SourceFM, in Falmouth, UK.

thin_line-lite.png

Current Magazine:
Collaboration between Cape Cod, British stations reveals similar challenges faced by coastal communities

Screen Shot 2022-04-13 at 12.10.17 PM.png
https://current.org/2022/04/collaboration-between-cape-cod-british-stations-reveals-similar-challenges-faced-by-coastal-communities/
/
thin_line-lite.png

Interview:
BBC Cornwall — SourceFM's Simon Neild visits BBC Cornwall to talk about putting together the trans-Atlantic collaboration.

BBC Radio Cornwall interview.mp3
thin_line-lite.png

Interview:
CAI's Mindy Todd speaks with News Director Steve Junker and reporter Eve Zuckoff about the origins of the radio collaboration project.

fal-to-fal-mindy-steve-eve.mp3