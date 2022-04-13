Falmouth to Falmouth: Press

Here you'll find some of the press coverage of CAI's radio collaboration with SourceFM, in Falmouth, UK.

Current Magazine:

Collaboration between Cape Cod, British stations reveals similar challenges faced by coastal communities



Interview:

BBC Cornwall — SourceFM's Simon Neild visits BBC Cornwall to talk about putting together the trans-Atlantic collaboration.

BBC Radio Cornwall interview.mp3 Listen • 20:20

Interview:

CAI's Mindy Todd speaks with News Director Steve Junker and reporter Eve Zuckoff about the origins of the radio collaboration project.