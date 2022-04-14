Missing cockatiel is identified with the help of a TV show's theme song

(SOUNDBITE OF THE TV THEME PLAYERS' "THE ANDY GRIFFITH SHOW")

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Lucky the cockatiel loves this music. So when Lucky was found on the porch of a Pennsylvania church, well, it was the theme from "The Andy Griffith Show" that ended three years on the lam. A social media post by an animal rescue group looked like Lucky. The Rannels family told WGAL they were pretty sure, but it wasn't until Lucky whistled and danced along to the iconic tune that they were certain. A happy reunion followed. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.