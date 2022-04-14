STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

The renown of the Trapp family of Esko, Minn., has reached new heights. New heights - that's a joke, see, because Guinness World Records has declared them the tallest family in the world. The family has five members. The shortest is 6'3". The tallest - also the youngest - is 7 foot 3. The family's three kids, now adults in their 20s, were all active in sports and were recruited to play either volleyball or basketball in college.

