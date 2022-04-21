It's Queen Elizabeth's birthday. The British monarch is 96

STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep with a happy birthday to Queen Elizabeth. The British monarch is 96. And to celebrate, she's getting her own Barbie doll. The plastic doll wears an ivory gown with a blue ribbon. She also has a tiara like the queen wore on her wedding day. The doll also commemorates the queen's platinum jubilee - her 70th year on the throne - and big retail chains are selling this doll for $75 apiece. We are amused. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.