A Chihuahua has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest living dog

Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. TobyKeith just made history. Not the singer, but a Chihuahua named TobyKeith has set a Guinness World Record as the oldest dog alive. He claimed the crown at 21 years and 66 days old. His secret - a daily walk and a slice of turkey. His pet parent, who adopted him as a pup, also credits good genetics and a loving home. She says people can't believe how good TobyKeith looks for his age. Maybe he does have a secret life as a country music singer, and it's kept him young. It's MORNING EDITION.