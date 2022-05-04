Stradivarius is expected to bring in as much as $20 million at auction

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

A 300-year-old Stradivarius violin is up for auction soon and is expected to go for as much as $20 million. This one was handcrafted in Italy in 1714 and nicknamed da Vinci. Throughout the 20th century, it was used for film scores in movies like "The Great Waltz," "Melody For Three." And it's believed it was also used in "The Wizard Of Oz." Before the auction, the instrument will be shown across the world in cities like London and Berlin and Beijing - oh, my.

