Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life at the Penn Relays

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. Lester Wright ran a meter for every year of his life last weekend. He did the 100-meter dash in Philly's Penn Relays the day after he turned 100. Asbury Park Press reports the sprinter competed against 80-somethings, finished the race in 26 seconds and was not in last. Wright was a high school runner in the '30s and fought at the Battle of the Bulge during World War II. And as impressive as all of this is, he's also been married to his high school sweetheart, Adele, for 80 years.