Songs Of Remembrance: Daughter misses her mom's jokes

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

We're approaching a grim milestone. In the coming weeks, we'll reach 1 million Americans dead from COVID-19. We're remembering some of those who've died in this pandemic through the music they loved. This morning, we'll meet Carlita Lewis, who lost her mother Eileen Moody-Lee last August. She worked at the Indian Health Service Unit in Whiteriver, Ariz.

(SOUNDBITE OF R.E.M. SONG, "LOSING MY RELIGION")

CARLITA LEWIS: Everybody knew her as Missy (ph). Her favorite song was R.E.M.'s "Losing My Religion."

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSING MY RELIGION")

R E M: (Singing) That's me in the corner. That's me in the spotlight, losing my religion.

LEWIS: Growing up, we would go to Pizza Hut. It was a treat. And my mom would always have one of us asking her for money so that we could play music on the music player. And she always said, make sure you play my song.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSING MY RELIGION")

R E M: (Singing) And I don't know if I can do it. Oh, no, I've said too much. I haven't said enough.

LEWIS: We are White Mountain Apache, and she always looked forward to turning 60, being officially an Apache elder. She always joked about when she turned 60, she would stop dyeing her hair and that she would start wearing her traditional Apache camp dresses. And she would laugh, and she was joking, but she totally looked forward to turning 60. When she passed away, she was 59, just one month short of turning 60.

(SOUNDBITE OF SONG, "LOSING MY RELIGION")

R E M: (Singing) Oh, life is bigger, it's bigger than you, and you are not me.

LEWIS: She loved to laugh and joke. She liked to tease all the time. And I think that's what I miss the most, is her jokes and her laughing at us. She was our best friend.

FADEL: That's Carlita Lewis remembering her mother Eileen Moody-Lee. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.