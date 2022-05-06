Western Massachusetts residents take advantage of pop-up COVID vaccination clinic in Holyoke

As COVID-19 rates continue to inch up across Massachusetts, some Holyoke residents took advantage of a pop-up vaccine clinic Friday.

Behavioral Health Network provided the clinic inside a Key Food grocery store in Holyoke.

Jose Castillo lives in Chicopee and said the clinic made it easy for him to get a booster shot.

"I feel very happy [because] I haven't really had the time," he said. "I'm a very busy person and I have a couple of minutes today, so I'm going to do it."

Castillo said he will feel more secure with the vaccine.

Carmen Gonzalez lives in Holyoke. The 75-year-old said the shot will enable her to take a trip later this month.

"I got the booster for Pfizer and I'm so happy. I need it for my cruise," she said.

Behavioral Health Network officials said the agency will be offering more vaccine clinics in Franklin, Hampden, Worcester, and Berkshire Counties in the coming weeks.

