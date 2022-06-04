Springfield launches its first-ever Pride parade

Marchers, performers and spectators sporting the colors of the rainbow gathered Saturday morning to celebrate the first-ever Pride parade in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The event kicked off at Springfield Technical Community College.

Taurean Bethea has been organizing the parade for almost two years now.

"Planning this historic event has not been an easy task at all. I've learned a lot and I had a strong support system," he said.

Mayor Domenic Sarno said when Bethea approached him about hosting a Pride parade he was excited to do it.

Elizabeth Román / NEPM Springfield, Massachusetts, city officials and others gather at a Pride flag raising.

"We are the City of Firsts, and this was a no-brainer," Sarno said.

And in a written statement he added, "I am proud to stand in solidarity with our LGBTQ+ community to remind all that each of us deserves the same level of equality and respect."

Nirvani Williams and Heather Brandon contributed to this post.