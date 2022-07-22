Triple H is replacing embattled WWE official John Laurinaitis

Stamford-based World Wrestling Entertainment is appointing a familiar face as the head of talent relations.

Paul Levesque, known to wrestling fans as the 14-time World Champion Triple H, takes over for John Laurinaitis. Laurinaitis went on administrative leave at the same time WWE announced that Vince McMahon was stepping down as chairman.

The Wall Street Journal reported last month that McMahon had paid more than $12 million in hush money over a span of 16 years to suppress allegations of sexual misconduct. It also reported that a WWE board investigation had uncovered several non-disclosure agreements related to sexual misconduct claims made by women against McMahon and Laurinaitis.

McMahon’s daughter Stephanie became interim CEO after the report was published, and WWE is now turning to her husband, Levesque, to replace Laurinaitis.

“I look forward to returning to my prior position as head of Talent Relations. I’m healthy, fired up, and ready to take charge,” Levesque said in a statement released Friday by WWE.

Levesque retired from the ring earlier this year. He told ESPN that a bout with viral pneumonia last year resulted in heart failure. He also said he had a defibrillator implanted in his chest.

Levesque led WWE’s talent department in the 2010s.

McMahon, who’s run WWE for 40 years, is still in charge of the creative direction of the company’s wrestling product.