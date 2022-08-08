What to watch this primary day in Connecticut

Voters head to the polls today to cast ballots in a primary election that will set the stage for the state’s general election on Nov. 8.

Ballots vary depending on voter location , but races include statewide primaries for the office of secretary of the state and state treasurer. There is also a contest for Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District and a number of state legislative seats .

Traditionally, turnout tends to be low for primaries compared to November elections.

“It’s usually between about 20% and 30% turnout of those eligible to vote,” said Deputy Secretary of the State Scott Bates. Overall, nearly 1.3 million people in Connecticut are eligible to vote in Tuesday’s primary elections.

Bates said it’s too early to tell how many people have already voted via absentee ballot, but in the 2020 primaries, absentee balloting increased sevenfold from the previous primary elections.

The extreme heat could also play a role in today's election. The National Weather Service said the heat index Tuesday will approach 100 degrees.

GOP primary for Senate is a race to watch

It’s been roughly three decades since Connecticut had a Republican in the U.S. Senate, but the party isn't giving up.

In the GOP primary to take on Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal, the party has endorsed former state House Minority Leader Themis Klarides . She's a social moderate who supports abortion rights and certain gun control measures and said she did not vote for former President Donald Trump in 2020.

Klarides contends her experience and positions can persuade voters to oppose Blumenthal, a two-term senator who in May registered a 45% job approval rating, his lowest in a Quinnipiac poll since taking office.

Klarides is being challenged by conservative attorney Peter Lumaj and Republican National Committee member Leora Levy , whom Trump endorsed last week. Both Lumaj and Levy oppose abortion rights and further gun restrictions, and they back Trump's policies.

When are polls open?

Polls in Connecticut are open Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any elector standing in line at the polls at 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast a vote.

Can I vote in a primary?

Voters registered with a party can vote in that party’s primary. Use this voter registration lookup tool to see if you are already registered with a party.

There is no same-day registration to vote in a party primary.

Where do I vote?

Registered voters should double-check their polling location before heading out to vote.

That may be especially helpful to voters in West Haven. According to the New Haven Register , West Haven did not send postcards telling residents where to vote because there wasn’t enough funding to alert voters for both the primary election and regular election in November.

Do you need to show photo identification in order to vote?

No. In lieu of presenting ID, you can, in most cases, sign an affidavit when poll workers ask for ID. Your identification does not need to be a driver’s license. It also does not need to have a photo. Here is a detailed list of Connecticut’s in-person voter ID requirements.

How can I see the ballot for my town?

Here is a list of 2022 primary town ballots by town in Connecticut.

Who is running in the statewide and congressional races?

In addition to the Senate GOP race, two Republicans are competing to run as the party’s candidate in southwestern Connecticut’s 4th Congressional District against Democrat U.S. Rep. Jim Himes.

Two Democrats are competing in a primary for secretary of the state.

Two Republicans are competing in a primary for secretary of the state.

Three Democrats are running in a primary for the office of the state treasurer.

Note: Themis Klarides is married to Gregory B. Butler, who is a member of Connecticut Public's Board of Trustees.

This story contains information from the Associated Press. Connecticut Public Radio's Frankie Graziano contributed to this report.

