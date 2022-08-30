© 2021
Operation Fuel reports record number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying utility bills

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens,
Patrick Skahill
Published August 30, 2022 at 10:47 AM EDT

It may still be August, but the number of Connecticut residents seeking help paying their utility bills is already on a record pace, the executive director of a Hartford-based nonprofit said.

"We're hoping that we do not have to turn people away. Or we might have to lower the grant amounts," said Benda Watson, executive director of Operation Fuel, which provides assistance statewide to people struggling with home utility bills.

Watson said Operation Fuel typically budgets $1.7 million for this time of year and request for aid is already coming close to that mark. She said she hopes demand slows before the October application deadline.

“It's really quite astonishing. We've never seen this many people apply at this time of year before," Watson said. She said Operation Fuel has received about 2,000 applications -- including an increase in residents seeking fuel assistance this time of year.

As winter nears, state and federal lawmakers concerned about energy prices

Natural gas prices hit a 14-year high in mid-August and the U.S. Energy Department is raising concerns about the lack of heating oil inventory in New England.

Connecticut residents who need help can still apply at www.operationfuel.org or by calling 2-1-1 to find a location for one of their 57 Fuel Banks across the state.

Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. After spending 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN, she decided to tackle a new medium because she values Public Broadcasting's mission. She wants to educate and entertain an audience and Connecticut Public lets her do that.
Patrick Skahill
Patrick Skahill is a reporter at Connecticut Public. He covers science and the environment. Prior to becoming a reporter, he was the founding producer of Connecticut Public Radio's The Colin McEnroe Show, which began in 2009. Patrick's reporting has appeared on NPR's Morning Edition, Here & Now, and All Things Considered. He has also reported for the Marketplace Morning Report. He can be reached by phone at 860-275-7297 or by email: pskahill@ctpublic.org.
