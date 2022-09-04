10 were killed and 18 injured in stabbing attacks in Canada

Updated September 5, 2022 at 3:29 PM ET

Law enforcement officials are searching for two men connected to a series of stabbings in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan that left 10 people dead and 18 injured, authorities said.

The stabbings took place Sunday morning across 13 locations in the James Smith Cree Nation and in the village of Weldon, northeast of Saskatoon, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police's Rhonda Blackmore told reporters.

The number of people with reported injuries rose to 18 on Monday, police said in an update. The day prior, 15 people were sent to hospitals and additional people could have transported themselves to hospitals, Blackmore said.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province today," she added. Police first received a call of a stabbing at the James Smith Cree Nation at 5:40 a.m. Police received more calls reporting more stabbings in the following minutes.

Police identified the suspects as Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30.

Warrants have been issued for the arrests of both men, said the Saskatchewan RCMP.

Myles Sanderson has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence. Damien Sanderson is charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of breaking and entering a residence.

They are believed to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue SUV, license plate no. 119 MPI, but could have switched vehicles. The last sighting of the vehicle was in Regina, the provincial capital, at 11:45 a.m.

"They are considered armed and dangerous," Blackmore said. She urged them to turn themselves in.

Police believe some of the victims were targeted by the suspects, and that others were attacked at random.

On Sunday evening, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the attacks "horrific and heartbreaking. I'm thinking of those who have lost a loved one and of those who were injured," he said on Twitter. He said federal authorities were monitoring the situation.

