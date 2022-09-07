No campaign planned, but Deval Patrick not ruling out another White House bid

Berkshire county resident and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is not closing the door on a presidential run in 2024 if President Biden doesn't seek re-election.

Patrick's candidacy for president in 2020 lasted only about three months. He dropped out after receiving less than 1% of the vote in the New Hampshire primary. Patrick got in the race late because his wife, Diane Patrick, had been diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent interview, Patrick said if he were to run again he "wouldn't make the mistake I made the last time."

"I'd either get in, in time, or not get in at all," he said. "I'm not hinting at anything. I'm not planning or making plans to make plans. Nothing like that. I'm just watching and hoping and trying to be a good citizen and a good cheerleader."

Patrick said Biden and his team are doing great stuff. And he wants to help the current government and candidates who are running in the midterms. He said there are lots of ways to serve.

"You don't have to be in the scrum to help," he said.

Patrick started a new job this year at the Center for Public Leadership at Harvard's Kennedy School, while continuing to work with the investment firm Bain Capital.