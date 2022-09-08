Low COVID-19 vaccination rates persist for kids under 4, as Connecticut gears up for third booster

As new booster shots are being rolled out for everyone age 12 and older, just 9% of Connecticut children aged four and under received at least one dose of the first COVID-19 vaccine as of Aug. 30, according to the Connecticut Web-based information System (WiZ) .

Dr. Marietta Vazquez, a professor of pediatrics with the Yale School of Medicine, said the state has “a ways to go.”

“We’re still missing a very important first step, which is vaccination,” she said. “Protection is better than the alternative, which is no protection. Because that part we know very well – what no protection can look like both in the older population as well as in younger children.”

In the absence of boosters authorized for the youngest children, Vazquez said it’s important that everybody around a child is vaccinated and boostered, and maintains best practices including hand-washing and, if immunocompromised or feeling unwell, wearing a mask.

“So healthcare providers, those who are in schools and daycare centers, the other individuals in the household including the elderly… that's what we call the cocooning strategy,” said Vazquez. “It’s really creating that core of protection around the young child.”

As of Aug. 30, 73% of children in the state between the ages of 10 to 14 years, and 50% of children age 5 to 9, had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.