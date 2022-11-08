Massachusetts election results: Healey leads Dems to sweep of statewide offices

Just after polls in Massachusetts closed at 8 p.m., the Associated Press called the governor's race for Democrat Maura Healey, leading a sweep of statewide offices. More below on that contest along with results on other races to watch.

Voters in the state have weighed in on four statewide ballot questions. They've also voted for members of Congress, the state Legislature, and statewide offices.

✅ indicates the Associated Press has projected a winner.

MASSACHUSETTS STATEWIDE BALLOT QUESTIONS

There are four statewide questions on Massachusetts ballots this election, covering taxes, dental insurance, liquor licenses for chain retailers, and driver's licenses for residents without legal immigration status.

MASSACHUSETTS GOVERNOR / LT. GOVERNOR

The state’s corner office was up for grabs in 2022, as incumbent Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker and Lt. Gov. Karyn Polito decided to call it quits after two terms. The pair did not pick sides in the race to succeed them.

After cruising to the Democratic nomination, Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey was paired on the ballot with Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll, who prevailed in a hotly contested three-way primary for lieutenant governor.

On the Republican side, state Rep. Geoff Diehl won the nomination with support from former President Trump. Leah Allen, also a former state representative, won a tight primary for lieutenant governor.

The Libertarian Party also nominated candidates, with business owner Kevin Reed vying for governor and physician Peter Everett for lieutenant governor.

MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL

The seat for Massachusetts attorney general is an open contest, with incumbent Maura Healey running for governor. After winning the Democratic primary, Boston City Councilor Andrea Campbell faces Republican trial attorney Jay McMahon in November.



Attorney General 90.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Andrea Campbell (D) 1,369,364 62.2% Jay McMahon (R) 832,176 37.8%

MASSACHUSETTS SECRETARY OF STATE

Secretary of State William Galvin, seeking an eighth term, was the only incumbent statewide officeholder to face a primary challenge. Coming off a 40-percentage-point victory, Galvin faces Republican Rayla Campbell and Green-Rainbow candidate Juan Sanchez in the general election.



Secretary of State 90.4% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ William Galvin (D) 1,487,686 67.5% Rayla Campbell (R) 654,404 29.7% Juan Sanchez (GR) 63,250 2.9%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE AUDITOR

Incumbent Suzanne Bump is not seeking a fourth term. Massachusetts state Sen. Diana DiZoglio emerged from the Democratic primary to face Republican Anthony Amore, a museum security expert and former federal agent. Other candidates on the ballot include: Green-Rainbow Party nominee Gloria Caballero-Roca, a professor; union boilermaker Dominic Giannone from the Workers Party; and Libertarian Daniel Riek.



Auditor 90.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Diana DiZoglio (D) 1,167,166 54.8% Anthony Amore (R) 811,008 38.1% Gloria Caballero-Roca (GR) 60,683 2.9% Dominic Giannone (W) 46,496 2.2% Daniel Riek (L) 43,962 2.1%

MASSACHUSETTS STATE TREASURER

Massachusetts Treasurer Deb Goldberg is seeking a third term. The Democrat has no Republican challenger, but does face Libertarian Party candidate Cristina Crawford on the November ballot.



Treasurer 90.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Deb Goldberg (D) 1,524,601 76.6% Cristina Crawford (L) 466,101 23.4%

GOVERNOR'S COUNCIL

Voters are picking a candidate to succeed the retiring western Massachusetts representative on the Governor's Council, Mary Hurley, a former Springfield mayor and judge.

Democratic North Adams School Committee member Tara Jacobs faces Republican John Comerford in November.

Governor's Council 81.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes John Comerford (R) 87,430 37.9% ✅ Tara Jacobs (D) 143,026 62.1%

CONGRESS

Both incumbents members representing parts of western Massachusetts in the U.S. House face challengers this November.

MASSACHUSETTS LEGISLATURE

There are several contested races in western Massachusetts for state House and state Senate seats.



Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin & Hampshire Senate District 85.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Paul Mark (D) 42,186 76.1% Brendan Phair (U) 13,228 23.9%

Hampden & Hampshire Senate 75.7% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Cecilia Calabrese (R) 13,824 31.1% ✅ John Velis (D) 30,638 68.9%

Hampden, Hampshire & Worcester Senate 77.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes William Johnson (R) 23,162 45.5% Jake Oliveira (D) 28,266 54.5%

Third Berkshire House 89.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Michael Lavery (GR) 1,595 9.5% ✅ William "Smitty" Pignatelli (D) 15,168 90.5%

Second Franklin House 72.5% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Jeffrey Raymond (R) 3,859 34.4% Kevin McKeown (U) 489 4.4% Susannah Whipps (U) 6,872 61.3%

Third Hampden House 42.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Nick Boldyga (R) 4,943 64.3% Anthony Russo (D) 2,743 35.7%

Seventh Hampden House 95.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Aaron Saunders (D) 9,488 52.7% James "Chip" Harrington (R) 8,526 47.3%

Eighth Hampden House 87.3% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes ✅ Shirley Arriaga (D) 8,112 64.8% Sean Goonan (U) 4,412 35.2%

SHERIFF

Hampshire County Sheriff Patrick Cahillane won the three-way Democratic primary, but with less than 50% of the vote. That led one of his challengers, Yvonne Gittelson, to launch a write-in campaign for the general election.



Hampshire Sheriff 0.0% of estimated votes counted Candidate Votes % of votes Patrick Cahillane Write-in

This story contains reporting from the Associated Press.