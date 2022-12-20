Several British Airways flights out of the U.S. are delayed due to technical issues

British Airways spent hours issuing apologies after several flights have been grounded in the United States Monday and Tuesday due to technical problems that have since been resolved.

"Our teams have now resolved a temporary issue that affected some of our long-haul flight planning systems overnight, which resulted in delays to our schedule," the airline tweeted. "We're sorry for the disruption caused to our customers' travel plans."

According to British Airways' flight status search engine, there were 14 flights from New York City's John F. Kennedy airport to London on Monday. Ten were late and two were canceled. Three out of four flights at both Miami International Airport and Los Angeles International Airport on Monday were delayed.

Delays reached nearly 24 hours on several flights.

Several customers reported not being updated on their flight statuses. The airline instructed some customers to send them their reference numbers, names and contact information to assist with their flight delays.

The delays come as Christmas is only a few days away. The Federal Aviation Association estimates there will be 194,000 flights from the Thursday before Christmas to the day after Christmas.

Christmas is forecasted to be the seventh busiest holiday weekend for travel, according to the FAA, falling behind Indigenous People's Day at number one, followed by Thanksgiving, Juneteenth, Presidents Day, Labor Day and Veterans Day.

Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.