Hartford Public Library launches campaign to help pay to restore downtown branch after pipe burst

It’ll take months to fix the damage at the Hartford Public Library in downtown following a pipe burst, officials said.

Water damaged book displays, CDS and videos in late December. Walls and floors will need to be repaired.

Parts of the library on Main Street could reopen in the summer.

The library system has launched the HPL Restore & Renew campaign to raise money to pay for repairs and restorations.

Surrounding library branches will be open for longer hours and host a majority of the programs traditionally offered at the downtown library, Hartford Public Library CEO Bridget Quinn said.

“Yes, we have collections; yes, we offer computers and onsite support; but our classes, our programs and our events are so critical to the services we provide here at the library,” Quinn said. “And finding alternative spaces for those of course is a huge logistical challenge. But when you have partners like we do, it has been made that much more streamlined because of the offers of support.”

Here are some things to know about downtown library operations:

Joe Amon / Connecticut Public Books that were spared on the first floor as clean up efforts in the Hartford Public Library move on while the damage is still being accessed from the Christmas Eve water main brake and the repairs that will be needed to regain services in Hartford, Connecticut January 05, 2023.

What if I have borrowed items from the downtown library?

Return items when they’re due to the book drop outside the downtown library. Materials can also be returned to other Hartford Public Library branches.

What about programs, classes and events scheduled to be held at the downtown library?

Events scheduled to be held at the downtown library in January have been postponed. Officials are moving programs, classes and events to alternate library locations or other sites in Hartford. Learn more at the library’s website.

How can I access library services?

People can visit one of Hartford Public Library’s branches to use computers and borrow materials. People can apply or renew library cards at any branch.

What about the Baby Grand Jazz concert series?

Hartford Public Library's Baby Grand Jazz series will be held at Center Church at 60 Gold St. as scheduled, every Sunday at 3 p.m. from Jan. 8 through April 23. The final performance on April 30 will take place at another location to be announced.

