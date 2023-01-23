An hour with two musicians

Thirty years ago, Garrett Dutton, a.k.a. G. Love, was singing on the streets of Boston, where his blend of blues, folk, and hip-hop landed him a record deal with Sony. In 1994, his band G. Love and Special Sauce recorded laid-back fan favorites like "Baby's Got Sauce."

G. Love was nominated for a Grammy for Best Contemporary Blues Album in 2020. Now 50, he and his family have called Orleans home since the pandemic. His latest album is “Philadelphia Mississippi,” a nod to the style of music he calls “hip-hop blues.” G. Love is on tour with Donavon Frankenreiter. They’ll play Paradise Rock Club in Boston on February 2. G. Love stopped by our studio in Woods Hole with his guitar, a bag of harmonicas, and a bunch of songs inspired by life on the Cape.

Mandy Patinkin

From his Broadway breakthrough as Che in “Evita” to screen roles in “The Princess Bride” and “Homeland,” Mandy Patinkin is also an accomplished singer. The Emmy and Tony winner has recorded a dozen albums. He’s scheduled to perform his show, “Being Alive,” at the Zeiterion Performing Arts Center in New Bedford on February 9. Patinkin spoke with Patrick Flanary about being alive at age 70, his work on behalf of refugees, and why he times his prayers with feeding his dog.

