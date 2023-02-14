A flirtatious email that rhymes? Dartmouth undergrads send them all the time
To send a 'Flitz' is to open one’s heart to the possibilities of love, via email.
The old email software system at Dartmouth was known as the ‘Blitz,’
Type up a flirtatious message and it’s called a ‘Flitz.’
Popular with students as a way to make a match,
All it takes is some rhymes and then send off that dispatch.
“I already have a girlfriend. But it would still be nice to get a Flitz.”
That’s Max Waitz, who wrote about Flitzing for the school paper.
The freshman said the tradition is now almost second nature.
“It’s not that big of a deal if you get rejected. I know a lot of people who are still friends, even after they send a Flitz.”
Year-round and on Valentine's, the rhyming notes come and go,
With the Ivy League elite, practicing cupid’s game like a pro.
