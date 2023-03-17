News Roundup: Feds propose drinking-water PFAS limit; Brewster to vote on plastic takeout container ban

This week: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes a federal limit on PFAS chemicals in drinking water, and it’s stricter than the Massachusetts standard. CAI goes inside the Barnstable County jail to learn about proposed changes. And the town of Brewster debates a ban on plastic takeout containers.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes fills in for Steve Junker and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary and Brian Engles.

