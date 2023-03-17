© 2023
News Roundup: Feds propose drinking-water PFAS limit; Brewster to vote on plastic takeout container ban

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published March 17, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT
Liz Lerner
This week: The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency proposes a federal limit on PFAS chemicals in drinking water, and it’s stricter than the Massachusetts standard. CAI goes inside the Barnstable County jail to learn about proposed changes. And the town of Brewster debates a ban on plastic takeout containers.

We have those stories and more, as CAI’s Jennette Barnes fills in for Steve Junker and speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI’s Eve Zuckoff; Brooke Kushwaha of the Vineyard Gazette; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; Ed Miller of the Provincetown Independent; Jason Graziadei of the Nantucket Current; and CAI’s Patrick Flanary and Brian Engles.

News Roundup
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
