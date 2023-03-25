At least 23 are dead after a rare, long-lasting tornado tears through Mississippi

Updated March 25, 2023 at 11:06 AM ET

A rare, long-track tornado left a trail of devastation across western Mississippi on Friday night — killing at least 23 people, tearing buildings and leaving thousands of homes without power.

"We can confirm 23 dead, dozens injured, 4 missing due to last night's tornadoes," the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said Saturday morning. "We have numerous local and state search and rescue teams that continue to work this morning. A number of assets are on the ground to assist those that have been impacted."

A tornado landed in Rolling Fork, which is about an hour's drive from of Jackson, Miss., around 8 p.m. local time, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Lance Perrilloux.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN that his "city is gone."

Walker, who has been surveying the wreckage in his town, said the damage and devastation is widespread. He added that several residents have been found trapped in their homes and rushed to hospitals while emergency responders search for more survivors.

"The rescue missions are still taking place as we speak," Walker said on Saturday morning.

The twister traveled northeast, upending neighboring towns in Silver City, Black Hawk and Winona. The severe weather also produced golf ball-size hail.

In total, the tornado spanned roughly 170 miles and lasted over an hour, which Perrilloux described as "very rare."

"This is one of the more rare tornadoes that we've seen in recorded Mississippi history given its longevity and strength over a period of time," he told NPR.

At least one other, weaker tornado may have hit Mississippi but it has not been confirmed, according to Perrilloux.

On Saturday morning, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said search and rescue operations are continuing across the state. Reeves said he plans to visit Sharkey County, where Rolling Fork is located, later on Saturday to "be with the people first hit."

"The loss will be felt in these towns forever," he said. "Please pray for God's hand to be over all who lost family and friends."

A tornado has touched down in Silver City, MS, in Humphreys County. Highway 49W is congested at this time with emergency crews. Please use an alternate route if possible.

At least 13 people have died in Sharkey County, the Associated Press reported. Five more people were killed in Carroll County and Monroe County, which are northeast of Rolling Fork, according to ABC News.

In a Facebook live video, Mississippi Highway Patrol trooper Jose Watson also confirmed another death in Silver City.

As of Saturday morning, more than 81,000 customers had lost power in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee, according to PowerOutage.us.

In Alabama, residents in Hamilton in Marion County reported roof damage, downed trees and powerlines, according to Al.com.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

