Federal labor complaint made by musicians against Springfield Symphony is now 'closed'

New England Public Media | By Jill Kaufman
Published May 2, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT
Musicians who play with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in western Massachusetts have been without a contract since 2020.
courtesy
/
Musicians who play with the Springfield Symphony Orchestra in western Massachusetts have been without a contract since 2020.

The status of a National Labor Relations Board complaint made by the musicians union representing players of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra has changed from active to "closed."

But neither party is willing to comment yet on what that indicates.

One musician did confirm a joint announcement from the symphony and the players is coming and she said "it's good news."

The meeting's status change could mean both sides have agreed to a new contract, or the two parties are again actively negotiating.

The American Federation of Musicians, Local 171 made an initial complaint to the National Labor Relations Board in June 2022. In January, the union filed a formal complaint, stating the symphony had refused to bargain.

Emails and calls to the SSO were not returned. The musicians, about 70, have been performing this season with the symphony. A contract is written up for each concert.

The hearing before the National Labor Relations Board was scheduled in Boston for May 9.

Jill Kaufman
Jill Kaufman has been a reporter and host at NEPM since 2005. Before that she spent 10 years at WBUR in Boston, producing "The Connection" with Christopher Lydon and on "Morning Edition" reporting and hosting. She's also hosted NHPR's daily talk show "The Exhange" and was an editor at PRX's "The World."
