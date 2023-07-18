© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Maine AG files civil rights complaint after alleged threat to Black man

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published July 18, 2023 at 7:08 AM EDT

Maine's Attorney General has filed a civil rights complaint against a New Hampshire man who allegedly threatened a Black man at the Oxford Casino in April.

According to the AG's office, 48-year-old Kenneth McInnis of New Ipswich had previously supervised the victim, a South Sudanese man, at Whole Foods in Portland.

On April 4th, officials say the victim was at the Oxford Casino playing roulette when McInnis allegedly walked up behind him, used a racial slur, and threatened him before walking away.

Maine's Civil Rights Act prohibits the use or threat of violence against a person motivated by that person's color or race.

McInnis could face up to 364 days in prison and a two-thousand dollar fine.

Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight