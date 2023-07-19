Las Vegas police investigating Tupac Shakur's 1996 murder have searched a Nevada home

Las Vegas police executed a search warrant related to the fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac Shakur, the latest turn in decades of investigations into the rapper's mythic and unsolved death.

Shakur was one of the most popular artists in the world at the time of his death at age 25. His legacy only grew after he was shot while driving on the Las Vegas strip in September 1996 and has served as the subject of dozens of books, films, podcasts, documentaries and television shows.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department searched a home in the suburb of Henderson, Nev., about 15 miles from where the shooting occurred. The police declined to comment further on the ongoing investigation.

But the news of the search has already added a fresh layer to years of speculation about the rapper's death, igniting new questions about what the case means — and what a resolution might look like.

How did Tupac die?

Shakur was shot on the night of Sept. 7, 1996, while driving home from a boxing match at the MGM Grand. He was in the passenger seat of a black BMW driven by Marion "Suge" Knight, who was the head of Death Row Records at the time.

While stopped at a red light, a white Cadillac pulled up next to the vehicle and opened fire, shooting Shakur several times. The rapper died from his injuries six days later.

After three decades and multiple investigations, no one has been arrested or charged in connection to the shooting.

What do we know about Monday's search?

During Monday's search, police emerged from patrol cars with their guns drawn, yelling for occupants to leave the house with their hands above their head, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, which cited a neighbor.

The outlet reported that no one appeared to be arrested in connection with the search.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

