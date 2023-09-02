Stormy conditions leave thousands stranded at Burning Man Festival

Updated September 2, 2023 at 9:32 PM ET

Brimmed hats, sunglasses and sunscreen are generally a must at the annual Burning Man Festival to combat the scorching sun and blinding dust.

But this year, some attendees probably wished umbrellas and galoshes were on their packing lists, after thousands were left stranded Saturday following heavy overnight rains.

The close-to-an-inch of precipitation created mud-bath-like conditions in Nevada's Black Rock Desert where the annual event takes place.

In an update on X (formerly Twitter), the Burning Man Organization said access into and out of the site is closed for the remainder of the event. Only emergency vehicles are being allowed to pass, the organization said in a statement.

"Conserve food, water, and fuel, and shelter in a warm, safe space," the statement urged those stuck in the desert.

The Burning Man Organization did not immediately respond to NPR's request for comment.

Attendee Bobby White, who hosts the TV series Sailing Doodles, squelched through the mud in a YouTube video against a backdrop of gunmetal skies and soggy tents.

"Every time you step, you pick up more mud and it's just really hard to move," White said. "There is absolutely no way you could move a vehicle through this right now."

Still, event volunteer Joshua Lease said spirits on the ground remain high. In true Burning Man spirit, he said people are helping each other out — sharing warm clothes and phone chargers where they can — and music is blaring.

"It's like any other Burning Man, just muddy," he told NPR.

The weather has forced the postponement of some art installation burns, including the burning of the namesake wooden-man effigy, a ritual that traditionally happens on Saturday night.

The Washoe County sheriff's office said it's working with the Bureau of Land Management, a federal body that patrols and permits the event, and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office to stay updated on the situation and offer support as needed.

/ Josh Lease / Josh Lease The aftermath of the downpour is seen near campsites at Black Rock City.

This isn't the first time the entrance has been blocked at this year's festival.

A group of climate protesters caused miles of gridlock after parking a 28-foot trailer in the way at the start of the event.

More rain is expected through the weekend.

"I think we're stuck here for another three or four days before we can get off this playa," White said. "Maybe longer."

