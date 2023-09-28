© 2023
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger won’t seek reelection

Vermont Public | By Peter Hirschfeld,
Liam Elder-Connors
Published September 28, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT
A man in a light blue shirt and dark blue suit jacket.
1 of 10
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger is photographed in 2019.
Elodie Reed / VPR File
A man wearing a suit smiles as he walks through a crowd
2 of 10  — Mayor's Race
Burlington mayor-elect Miro Weinberger celebrates his victory at Nectar's in Burlington on Tuesday, March 6, 2012.
Andy Duback / Associated Press
Three men wearing suits walk together on a sunny day on an airport tarmac
3 of 10  — Barack Obama, Miro Weinberger, Bernie Sanders, Peter Shumlin
President Barack Obama walks with, from left, Burlington Mayor-elect Miro Weinberger, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Vermont Gov. Peter Shumlin upon his arrival in Burlington on March 30, 2012. Obama was traveling to both Vermont and Maine for campaign fundraising.
Pablo Martinez Monsivais / Associated Press
4 of 10
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger celebrates reelection in March 2015. Weinberger was first elected in 2012.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR
A man stands at a table.
5 of 10
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger in October 2017.
Taylor Dobbs / VPR FILE
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has moved his office to Burlington High School for the week to connect students with city
6 of 10
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger has moved his office to Burlington High School for the week to connect students with city
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger moved his office to Burlington High School for a week in 2019 to connect with students.
A person stands at a podium.
7 of 10
Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger speaks about the resignation of Police Chief Brandon del Pozo in December 2019.
Elodie Reed / VPR
A group of politicians and officials stand in a line, cutting a green ribbon in front of a silver Amtrak train.
8 of 10  — Amtrak ribbon cutting
Politicians and state and federal officials, including Gov. Phil Scott, Lt. Gov. Molly Gray and Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger, cut a ribbon in front of the first Amtrak train to leave Burlington during a ceremony in July 2022.
Henry Epp / Vermont Public
Dave Farrington shows Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger plans for the CityPlace Burlington project. Construction on the long-delayed project started this week.
9 of 10  — dave-farrington-miro-weinberger-cityplace-burlington-vermont-public-elderconnors-20221115.jpg
Dave Farrington shows Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger plans for the CityPlace Burlington project in November 2022.
Liam Elder-Connors / Vermont Public
A man in black suit and blue ties speaks in front of a wooden podium. A group of people stand steps behind the man in the black suit.
10 of 10  — jon-muard-vermontpublic-elderconnors-20230525.jpg
Acting Burlington Police chief Jon Murad speaks at a press conference in May 2023 where Mayor Miro Weinberger re-nominated him to be the permanent chief. The city council rejected Murad's appointment last year.
Liam Elder-Connors / Vermont Public

The Democratic mayor of Vermont’s largest city will not seek reelection in March.

Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger announced Tuesday afternoon that his fourth term in office will be his last. In 2012, Weinberger defeated Republican Kurt Wright to become the first Democrat to lead the city in three decades.

Twelve years ago, the newly inaugurated Weinberger inherited a municipal ledger that was, in his words, “teetering on a financial cliff” after a scandal at the city-owned telecommunications company had resulted in multiple downgrades by credit rating agencies.

Over the course of Weinberger’s tenure, those agencies have gradually restored the city’s rating to its previous high. In its August statement reaffirming Burlington’s Aa3 rating, Moody’s said the city’s “financial position is likely to remain stable over the next few years because of conservative budgeting and prudent revenue increase.”

Weinberger said those ratings upgrades will save the city more than $40 million in debt service payments.

The Democrat has also overseen major development projects, including the Downtown Transit Center, a renovation of City Hall Park, and what he refers to as a “revival” of the city’s northern waterfront. Weinberger said the city is also on track to meet his goal of increasing housing production in the city by 400% by 2026.

A truck drives away from an excavator in an empty lot.
Liam Elder-Connors
/
Vermont Public
The CityPlace development team started initial work on the site in November 2022.

But one of the most high-profile development projects in the Queen City that Weinberger pushed during his tenure is still in the works.

The CityPlace Burlington project, a redevelopment of the downtown mall, has been mired in controversy and delays for the past eight years. The project left a vacant lot in the center of the city’s downtown district for years.

Critics said Weinberger didn’t do enough to compel the project's former owner, Don Sinex, to complete the mixed-use development, which also included reconnecting two city streets. Weinberger’s administration did eventually sue the developers and got a settlement that ensured the city streets would be built, regardless of whether the project was finished.

Last year, a group of local developers bought the property from Sinex and in November 2022 started construction on the project, which will bring hundreds of new housing units to Burlington.

In recent years, high-profile controversies over policing and racial justice eroded public support for Weinberger, whowon reelection to a fourth term in 2021 by 129 votes.

In 2019, Seven Days broke the news that former Burlington Police Chief Brandon del Pozo had used an anonymous Twitter account to publicly mock a critic of his department. The same paper later revealed that Weinberger had known about del Pozo’s activity, but failed to inform the public, and allowed del Pozo to stay on as Burlington’s top cop.

A person stands at a podium.
Elodie Reed
/
VPR

Weinberger has also faced pointed criticism from racial justice leaders.

In 2021, Weinberger removed the city’s first Black female department head — Director of Racial Equity Tyestia Green — from her role in overseeing a study of the police department. He then appointed a white man to lead the study, saying he would be “seen as neutral and not bringing pre-existing positions to the report.”

He later apologized for the move and reinstated Green as leader of the report, saying his initial decision “reveals my own bias.”

More recently, Weinberger was accused of racism after commissioning an audit that was intended to scrutinize the financial practices of the Office of Racial Equity, Inclusion and Belonging under Green’s tenure.

Have questions, comments or tips? Send us a message or reach out to reporter Peter Hirschfeld:

_

Peter Hirschfeld
The Vermont Statehouse is often called the people’s house. I am your eyes and ears there. I keep a close eye on how legislation could affect your life; I also regularly speak to the people who write that legislation.
See stories by Peter Hirschfeld
Liam Elder-Connors
Liam is Vermont Public’s public safety reporter, focusing on law enforcement, courts and the prison system.
See stories by Liam Elder-Connors