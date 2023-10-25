Hartford HealthCare and Walgreens team up to open primary care clinics at pharmacies in CT

Hartford HealthCare is setting up primary care clinics at Walgreens pharmacies across Connecticut. Its the first retail clinic collaboration for Walgreens with a health system in New England, according to the pharmacy chain.

Four clinics are planned by year end in East Lyme, Enfield, Norwalk and Putnam, Connecticut, with a fifth location to be determined at a later date.

The partnership hopes to bring to patients “the care they need when and how it is most convenient for them,” said John Driscoll, an executive at Walgreens, in a statement.

Jeffrey Flaks, president and CEO of Hartford HealthCare, said the group is “intent on changing the way health care is delivered.”

The model includes access to primary care, medication pick up, and grocery shopping at one location. Walgreens claims nearly 80% of Americans live within five miles of one of their stores.

In the last year, Hartford HealthCare has entered into several collaborations including with Amazon’s One Medical. The association was aimed to integrate One Medical’s primary care clinics being set up statewide with Hartford HealthCare’s diagnostic and specialty care offerings.