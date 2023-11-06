© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Suspect in Lewiston mass shootings likely died hours — not days — before he was found

Maine Public | By Patty Wight
Published November 6, 2023 at 1:16 PM EST
Law enforcement officers travel on the Androscoggin River as the search continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, was found dead Friday, Oct. 27, two days after the shooting.
Matt Rourke
/
AP
Law enforcement officers travel on the Androscoggin River as the search continues in the aftermath of a mass shooting, in Lisbon Falls, Maine, Friday, Oct. 27, 2023. A U.S. Army reservist who killed 18 people at a bowling alley and a bar in Lewiston, was found dead Friday, Oct. 27, two days after the shooting.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Maine says Robert Card likely died 8-12 hours before his body was located in a trailer at Maine Recycling Corp. in Lisbon.

He died by suicide and was found at 7:45 p.m. Friday Oct. 27 — nearly 48 hours after the shootings Wednesday.

It's unclear where he went during the time in between. His car was found a few hours after the shootings at a boat launch in Lisbon roughly one mile from the trailer where his body was located.

Maine State Police have released a timeline of their response, which shows they searched nearby businesses, wooded areas and several residences, including Card's home and others owned by his family.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Patty Wight
pwight@mainepublic.org
See stories by Patty Wight