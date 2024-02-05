© 2024
Wood fiber insulation company TimberHP to expand production and staff in Maine

Maine Public | By Kaitlyn Budion
Published February 5, 2024 at 5:12 PM EST
The headquarters of TimberHP, located at the old paper mill in Madison. TimberHP is the first company in North America to offer wood fiber insulation.
Kaitlyn Budion
/
Maine Public Radio
The headquarters of TimberHP, located at the old paper mill in Madison. TimberHP is the first company in North America to offer wood fiber insulation.

TimberHP, the first company in North America to offer wood fiber insulation, is expanding production and staff.

CEO Joshua Henry says the company will eventually hire more than 140 staff for full production.

"And we think that's really just the beginning, as people start to get their hands on the material and recognize it's performance attributes," he said.

The company, which operates at the former Madison paper mill, has been producing a loose fill insulation for several months, and just began shipping TimberBatt, a denser insulation this week. The third and final product, an insulation board will begin production in the coming months.

The Finance Authority of Maine and the Maine Rural Development Authority has approved a million dollars in loans for the expansion.

Henry says the support from buyers and retailers has been gratifying.

"To have that kind of support from people who have been in the industry for so long, it feels, its amazing," he said. "And really we're just working every day to really justify their belief in us and their investment in these products."

Advocates of wood fiber insulation say it is more sustainable than traditional materials. Last month an apartment complex in Westbrook became the first multi-unit building to use TimberHP insulation.
Kaitlyn Budion
Kaitlyn Budion is Maine Public’s Bangor correspondent, joining the reporting team after several years working in print journalism.
