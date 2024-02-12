$3.5 million wagered across Maine in first Super Bowl since launch of online sports betting

Mainers across the state wagered $3.5 million on Super Bowl LVIII using online sports betting platforms, according to initial estimates from the Maine Gambling Control Unit. It's the first Super Bowl since Maine launched online sportsbooks this past November.

Around $2.5 million was paid out between the two online sportsbooks operating in Maine, DraftKings and Caesars Sportsbook. The state of Maine collected about $110,000 in state taxes on the sportsbooks' $1 million in revenue.

"Having a soft opening in November, I think that attributed to not receiving any complaints," said Milt Champion, executive director for the Maine Gambling Control Unit. "Everybody had a really good time with [sports wagering this weekend]. It's been quiet, and that's a good thing."

Wagers made 10 days prior to the Super Bowl are included in the betting totals. Champion says Maine is well on its way to collecting $6 million in state taxes on sportsbook gambling by the end of this year.

"Now we've got March Madness coming up," said Champion. "And then, of course, we have the Olympics this year. So that's probably going to be a decent event [for people] to wager on as well."

The full revenue report for the month will be made available in the upcoming weeks on the office's website.