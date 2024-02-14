© 2024
Valentines from The Tisbury School on Martha's Vineyard

CAI
Published February 14, 2024 at 6:00 AM EST
1 of 2  — IMG_6643.JPG
2 of 2  — IMG_6628.JPG

Tisbury School third-graders on Martha’s Vineyard wrote Valentines as a library assignment, and we got to record them for radio! Tune in on the 14th to hear them on the radio, or visit capeandislands.org.

Benjamin, Esther A, Alice, Sophia, Tatum

Sofia, Samuel, Brielle, Cora

Griffin, Esther D, Noah, Jahlvynn

Maisie, Matheus, Kaydia, George, Emanuella

Buddy, Casiana, Jose, Jasmine

Melissa, Enzo, Yasmin, Phoenix
Dora, Ty, Rhianna

Parker, Logan, Hyana