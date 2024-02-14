Valentines from The Tisbury School on Martha's Vineyard

Tisbury School third-graders on Martha’s Vineyard wrote Valentines as a library assignment, and we got to record them for radio! Tune in on the 14th to hear them on the radio, or visit capeandislands.org.

Benjamin, Esther A, Alice, Sophia, Tatum Listen • 0:59

Sofia, Samuel, Brielle, Cora Listen • 0:59

Griffin, Esther D, Noah, Jahlvynn Listen • 0:59

Maisie, Matheus, Kaydia, George, Emanuella Listen • 1:00

Buddy, Casiana, Jose, Jasmine Listen • 0:59

Melissa, Enzo, Yasmin, Phoenix Listen • 0:59

Dora, Ty, Rhianna Listen • 0:59