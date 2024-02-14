Valentines from The Tisbury School on Martha's Vineyard
Tisbury School third-graders on Martha’s Vineyard wrote Valentines as a library assignment, and we got to record them for radio! Tune in on the 14th to hear them on the radio, or visit capeandislands.org.
Benjamin, Esther A, Alice, Sophia, Tatum
Sofia, Samuel, Brielle, Cora
Griffin, Esther D, Noah, Jahlvynn
Maisie, Matheus, Kaydia, George, Emanuella
Buddy, Casiana, Jose, Jasmine
Melissa, Enzo, Yasmin, Phoenix
Dora, Ty, Rhianna
Parker, Logan, Hyana