CT lawmakers discuss legislation to combat the state's housing crisis

Connecticut lawmakers say a bill that would incentivize more transit-oriented development might pass this year because of the state’s housing crisis.

Connecticut has the lowest vacancy rate for all housing units in the country, according to a 2021 American Community Survey. And the state’s yearly housing stats are less than half of the pre-2008 recession levels.

Legislation to allow public-private partnerships to develop more housing in the state might pass this year, said Republican Representative Joe Polletta of Watertown.

“I think we should look into it. It was put forward. It was accepted by a number of legislators and never went forward. Very concerning to me. So, I hope we’ll have better luck this session,” he said during an informational hearing on the state’s housing crisis.

“Whether it's renting or owning, it is our responsibility to put more people in homes. It's not just houses to folks; it's homes,” said Senator Eleni Kavros DeGraw, a Democrat from Avon, who co-chairs the Planning and Development Committee.

Governor Ned Lamont proposed legislation for more transit-oriented development last year. But it was opposed mainly by Republicans concerned it was a state takeover of local zoning.

Lamont has reintroduced the bill this year with more incentives for the production of housing for low- and middle-income families. He has also introduced another that would expand renter's rights.