Snowmobile-related deaths continue to rise in NH this winter

With winter in New Hampshire already winding to a close, state safety officials say the state has seen more snowmobile-related fatalities than any season in the past five years.

On Friday, the state saw its fourth snowmobile fatality so far this season. This follows two other lethal snowmobile deaths in short succession in the last two weeks of February.

Dan Gould, the executive director of the New Hampshire Snowmobile Association, said crashes of this intensity are relatively rare.

“There have been, unfortunately, some fatal accidents — far more than we would normally have. I mean, we go years and years with no fatal accidents,” Gould said.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said inexperience was a factor in three of the fatal crashes this year.

Gould said people new to the sport should take some precautions before getting on a vehicle.

“From the point of view of the Snowmobile Association, we believe it's important that people learn how to snowmobile and get training before they go out on the trail,” Gould said.

Gould also recommended wearing the proper safety equipment, including a helmet and a safety vest.

The New Hampshire Fish and Game Department reported three other snowmobile crashes last weekend, and another last Monday.